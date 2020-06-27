All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6737 N Oxford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6737 N Oxford St
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

6737 N Oxford St

6737 North Oxford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6737 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly Painted 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home in Great Location! - This home just hit the market and won't last long! Freshly painted 3 Bed/2Bath home located in the highly coveted Castelton/Washington Township area. No appointment needed to view the home.

(RLNE5051418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6737 N Oxford St have any available units?
6737 N Oxford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6737 N Oxford St currently offering any rent specials?
6737 N Oxford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6737 N Oxford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6737 N Oxford St is pet friendly.
Does 6737 N Oxford St offer parking?
No, 6737 N Oxford St does not offer parking.
Does 6737 N Oxford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6737 N Oxford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6737 N Oxford St have a pool?
No, 6737 N Oxford St does not have a pool.
Does 6737 N Oxford St have accessible units?
No, 6737 N Oxford St does not have accessible units.
Does 6737 N Oxford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6737 N Oxford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6737 N Oxford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6737 N Oxford St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College