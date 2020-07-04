All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6732 Earlswood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Perry Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Brand new fence and deck! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 Earlswood Drive have any available units?
6732 Earlswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6732 Earlswood Drive have?
Some of 6732 Earlswood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 6732 Earlswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6732 Earlswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 Earlswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6732 Earlswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6732 Earlswood Drive offer parking?
No, 6732 Earlswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6732 Earlswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 Earlswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 Earlswood Drive have a pool?
No, 6732 Earlswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6732 Earlswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6732 Earlswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 Earlswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6732 Earlswood Drive has units with dishwashers.

