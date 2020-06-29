All apartments in Indianapolis
6730 West Stanhope Drive

6730 West Stanhope Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6730 West Stanhope Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive have any available units?
6730 West Stanhope Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6730 West Stanhope Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6730 West Stanhope Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6730 West Stanhope Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6730 West Stanhope Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive offer parking?
No, 6730 West Stanhope Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6730 West Stanhope Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive have a pool?
No, 6730 West Stanhope Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive have accessible units?
No, 6730 West Stanhope Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6730 West Stanhope Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6730 West Stanhope Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6730 West Stanhope Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

