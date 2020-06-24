All apartments in Indianapolis
6722 Churchman Avenue
6722 Churchman Avenue

6722 Churchman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6722 Churchman Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,515 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 Churchman Avenue have any available units?
6722 Churchman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6722 Churchman Avenue have?
Some of 6722 Churchman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 Churchman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6722 Churchman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 Churchman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6722 Churchman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6722 Churchman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6722 Churchman Avenue offers parking.
Does 6722 Churchman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6722 Churchman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 Churchman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6722 Churchman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6722 Churchman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6722 Churchman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 Churchman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6722 Churchman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
