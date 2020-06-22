All apartments in Indianapolis
6719 East 42nd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6719 East 42nd Street

6719 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6719 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,586 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6719 East 42nd Street have any available units?
6719 East 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6719 East 42nd Street have?
Some of 6719 East 42nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6719 East 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6719 East 42nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 East 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6719 East 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 6719 East 42nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6719 East 42nd Street does offer parking.
Does 6719 East 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 East 42nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 East 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 6719 East 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6719 East 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6719 East 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 East 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6719 East 42nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
