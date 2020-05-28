All apartments in Indianapolis
667 East Edgewood Avenue

667 East Edgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

667 East Edgewood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,980 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue have any available units?
667 East Edgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 667 East Edgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
667 East Edgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 East Edgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 East Edgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 667 East Edgewood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 East Edgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 667 East Edgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 667 East Edgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 667 East Edgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 667 East Edgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 667 East Edgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
