Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6638 FAIRWAY Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6638 FAIRWAY Avenue
6638 Fairway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6638 Fairway Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Castleton duplex on quiet street with easy access to everywhere. Property backs onto Sahm Golf Course. Gas heat, central air, appliances included. Washer/Dryer hook-up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue have any available units?
6638 FAIRWAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue have?
Some of 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6638 FAIRWAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6638 FAIRWAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
