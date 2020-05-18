Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6634 FAIRWAY Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6634 FAIRWAY Avenue
6634 Fairway Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Castleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6634 Fairway Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Castleton 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Property backs onto Sahm Golf Course. Gas heat, central air, appliances included. Washer/Dryer hook-up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue have any available units?
6634 FAIRWAY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue have?
Some of 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6634 FAIRWAY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue offers parking.
Does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue have a pool?
No, 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6634 FAIRWAY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
