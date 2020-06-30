All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

6633 Sunbury Drive

6633 Sunbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6633 Sunbury Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level home is simply gorgeous!
It offers a semi open concept that includes a huge living space as well as a large bonus room on the lower level with backyard access. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, newer counter tops, newer cabinets and fixtures. The backyard has a large deck that over looks the fenced in backyard, and it has an attached 2 car garage perfect for Indiana weather. Don't delay!! This home won't last long!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 Sunbury Drive have any available units?
6633 Sunbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6633 Sunbury Drive have?
Some of 6633 Sunbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6633 Sunbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6633 Sunbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 Sunbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6633 Sunbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6633 Sunbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6633 Sunbury Drive offers parking.
Does 6633 Sunbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6633 Sunbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 Sunbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6633 Sunbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6633 Sunbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6633 Sunbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 Sunbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6633 Sunbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
