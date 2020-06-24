All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6627 Blackthorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6627 Blackthorn Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:22 PM

6627 Blackthorn Drive

6627 Blackthorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6627 Blackthorn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive have any available units?
6627 Blackthorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6627 Blackthorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6627 Blackthorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6627 Blackthorn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6627 Blackthorn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive offer parking?
No, 6627 Blackthorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6627 Blackthorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive have a pool?
No, 6627 Blackthorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 6627 Blackthorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6627 Blackthorn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6627 Blackthorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6627 Blackthorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College