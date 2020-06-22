All apartments in Indianapolis
6623 West 16th Street

Location

6623 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,485 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with all black appliances, detached garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 West 16th Street have any available units?
6623 West 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6623 West 16th Street have?
Some of 6623 West 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6623 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6623 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 West 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6623 West 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6623 West 16th Street does offer parking.
Does 6623 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 West 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 6623 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6623 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 6623 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
