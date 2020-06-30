All apartments in Indianapolis
6623 Antero Lane

Location

6623 Antero Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
This is a lovely home with 4 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms located in Indianapolis! Featuring newer flooring, a fenced in back yard and plenty of garage room to keep your car ice free this winter! Stop by today! All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 Antero Lane have any available units?
6623 Antero Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6623 Antero Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6623 Antero Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 Antero Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 Antero Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6623 Antero Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6623 Antero Lane offers parking.
Does 6623 Antero Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 Antero Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 Antero Lane have a pool?
No, 6623 Antero Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6623 Antero Lane have accessible units?
No, 6623 Antero Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 Antero Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 Antero Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 Antero Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 Antero Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

