6621 RESERVE Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:17 PM
1 of 17
6621 RESERVE Drive
6621 Reserve Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6621 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Freshly painted condo located in heart of Broad Ripple. Open floor plan with raised ceilings. Close to shopping, restaurants, the Monon & more. Garage parking. Basement storage room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6621 RESERVE Drive have any available units?
6621 RESERVE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6621 RESERVE Drive have?
Some of 6621 RESERVE Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 6621 RESERVE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6621 RESERVE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 RESERVE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6621 RESERVE Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6621 RESERVE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6621 RESERVE Drive offers parking.
Does 6621 RESERVE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6621 RESERVE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 RESERVE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6621 RESERVE Drive has a pool.
Does 6621 RESERVE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6621 RESERVE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 RESERVE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 RESERVE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
