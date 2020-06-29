All apartments in Indianapolis
6616 Bridger Court

Location

6616 Bridger Court, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6616 Bridger Court have any available units?
6616 Bridger Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6616 Bridger Court have?
Some of 6616 Bridger Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6616 Bridger Court currently offering any rent specials?
6616 Bridger Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6616 Bridger Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6616 Bridger Court is pet friendly.
Does 6616 Bridger Court offer parking?
Yes, 6616 Bridger Court offers parking.
Does 6616 Bridger Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6616 Bridger Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6616 Bridger Court have a pool?
No, 6616 Bridger Court does not have a pool.
Does 6616 Bridger Court have accessible units?
No, 6616 Bridger Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6616 Bridger Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6616 Bridger Court does not have units with dishwashers.

