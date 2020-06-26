All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6613 Kinnerton Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on the west side of Indianapolis. Close to Lafayette Square, shopping and dining. Ready for move-in now! This home is simply darling. Come and experience its charm!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive have any available units?
6613 Kinnerton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6613 Kinnerton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6613 Kinnerton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6613 Kinnerton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6613 Kinnerton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive offer parking?
No, 6613 Kinnerton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6613 Kinnerton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive have a pool?
No, 6613 Kinnerton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6613 Kinnerton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6613 Kinnerton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6613 Kinnerton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6613 Kinnerton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
