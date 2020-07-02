Rent Calculator
6609 East 45th Street
6609 East 45th Street
Location
6609 East 45th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1 CAR GARAGE
Great home with fenced in back yard and hard wood floors throughout! Large home that wont last long!! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6609 East 45th Street have any available units?
6609 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6609 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6609 East 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6609 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6609 East 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6609 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6609 East 45th Street offers parking.
Does 6609 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6609 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6609 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 6609 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6609 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 6609 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6609 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6609 East 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6609 East 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6609 East 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
