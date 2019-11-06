Rent Calculator
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM
6607 Meadowlark Dr
6607 Meadowlark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6607 Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//LAWRENCE
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE
Brick ranch home with large kitchen and easy maintenance free flooring. Call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr have any available units?
6607 Meadowlark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6607 Meadowlark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Meadowlark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Meadowlark Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Meadowlark Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Meadowlark Dr offers parking.
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Meadowlark Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr have a pool?
No, 6607 Meadowlark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr have accessible units?
No, 6607 Meadowlark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Meadowlark Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Meadowlark Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Meadowlark Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
