Indianapolis, IN
6601 E. 46th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6601 E. 46th Street

6601 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6601 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
6601 e. 46th st. / Newly Remodled Town home in Lawrence Township - This 3 bedroom newly renovated Townhomes located near 465 and Shadeland Avenue. New paint new carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Half wall separates diningroom from the kitchen Nice back patio for cook-outs. Walk in closets. Detached garage. For more information contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2995183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 E. 46th Street have any available units?
6601 E. 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 E. 46th Street have?
Some of 6601 E. 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 E. 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6601 E. 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 E. 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6601 E. 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6601 E. 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6601 E. 46th Street does offer parking.
Does 6601 E. 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 E. 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 E. 46th Street have a pool?
No, 6601 E. 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6601 E. 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 6601 E. 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 E. 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6601 E. 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
