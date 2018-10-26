6601 E. 46th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

6601 e. 46th st. / Newly Remodled Town home in Lawrence Township - This 3 bedroom newly renovated Townhomes located near 465 and Shadeland Avenue. New paint new carpet and hardwood flooring throughout. Half wall separates diningroom from the kitchen Nice back patio for cook-outs. Walk in closets. Detached garage. For more information contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2995183)