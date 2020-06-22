All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6534 Speights Drive

6534 Speights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6534 Speights Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,668 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with partially fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 Speights Drive have any available units?
6534 Speights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 Speights Drive have?
Some of 6534 Speights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 Speights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6534 Speights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 Speights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6534 Speights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6534 Speights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6534 Speights Drive does offer parking.
Does 6534 Speights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 Speights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 Speights Drive have a pool?
No, 6534 Speights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6534 Speights Drive have accessible units?
No, 6534 Speights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 Speights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6534 Speights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
