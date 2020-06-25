6534 Cougar Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom 2bath home in Franklin township. Kitchen futures tile flooring... center island... breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with two separate showers. Huge walk-in closets!!!Main level futures open floor plan and very nice size concrete patio. neighborhood includes playground basketball court and beautiful ponds views.READY FOR IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.