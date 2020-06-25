6534 Cougar Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237 South Franklin
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom 2bath home in Franklin township. Kitchen futures tile flooring... center island... breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with two separate showers. Huge walk-in closets!!!Main level futures open floor plan and very nice size concrete patio. neighborhood includes playground basketball court and beautiful ponds views.READY FOR IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6534 Cougar Court have any available units?
6534 Cougar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.