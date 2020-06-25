All apartments in Indianapolis
6534 Cougar Court

6534 Cougar Court · No Longer Available
Location

6534 Cougar Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom 2bath home in Franklin township. Kitchen futures tile flooring... center island... breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. Spacious master bedroom with two separate showers. Huge walk-in closets!!!Main level futures open floor plan and very nice size concrete patio. neighborhood includes playground basketball court and beautiful ponds views.READY FOR IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 Cougar Court have any available units?
6534 Cougar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 Cougar Court have?
Some of 6534 Cougar Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 Cougar Court currently offering any rent specials?
6534 Cougar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 Cougar Court pet-friendly?
No, 6534 Cougar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6534 Cougar Court offer parking?
Yes, 6534 Cougar Court offers parking.
Does 6534 Cougar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6534 Cougar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 Cougar Court have a pool?
No, 6534 Cougar Court does not have a pool.
Does 6534 Cougar Court have accessible units?
No, 6534 Cougar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 Cougar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6534 Cougar Court has units with dishwashers.
