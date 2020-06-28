Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6530 Lupine Terrrace
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6530 Lupine Terrrace
6530 Lupine Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
6530 Lupine Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL WESTSIDE HOME - 1 CAR DETACTCHED GARAGE
UTILITIES- GAS, WATER, ELECTRIC
APPLIANCES INCLUDED
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4403181)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace have any available units?
6530 Lupine Terrrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6530 Lupine Terrrace currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Lupine Terrrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Lupine Terrrace pet-friendly?
No, 6530 Lupine Terrrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace offer parking?
Yes, 6530 Lupine Terrrace offers parking.
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 Lupine Terrrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace have a pool?
No, 6530 Lupine Terrrace does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace have accessible units?
No, 6530 Lupine Terrrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 Lupine Terrrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6530 Lupine Terrrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6530 Lupine Terrrace does not have units with air conditioning.
