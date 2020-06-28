6530 Apollo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Pike Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.



LEASE TERMS: 12 months.



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.



TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.



CENTRAL AIR: Yes.



Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.