Indianapolis, IN
6530 Apollo Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:57 PM

6530 Apollo Way

6530 Apollo Way · No Longer Available
Location

6530 Apollo Way, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Pike Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Apollo Way have any available units?
6530 Apollo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Apollo Way have?
Some of 6530 Apollo Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Apollo Way currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Apollo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Apollo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 Apollo Way is pet friendly.
Does 6530 Apollo Way offer parking?
No, 6530 Apollo Way does not offer parking.
Does 6530 Apollo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6530 Apollo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Apollo Way have a pool?
No, 6530 Apollo Way does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Apollo Way have accessible units?
No, 6530 Apollo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Apollo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6530 Apollo Way has units with dishwashers.
