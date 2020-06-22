All apartments in Indianapolis
653 Birch Ave
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

653 Birch Ave

653 Birch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

653 Birch Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
653 Birch Ave Indianapolis IN 46221

CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Duplex has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room, Dining Room
Other Features include: Hardwood floors

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities except Water

**owner pays for water**

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 Birch Ave have any available units?
653 Birch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 Birch Ave have?
Some of 653 Birch Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 Birch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
653 Birch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 Birch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 Birch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 653 Birch Ave offer parking?
No, 653 Birch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 653 Birch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 Birch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 Birch Ave have a pool?
No, 653 Birch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 653 Birch Ave have accessible units?
No, 653 Birch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 653 Birch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 Birch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
