Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
652 Dayton Ave
652 Dayton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
652 Dayton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment $190/week all utilities paid by owner!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 652 Dayton Ave have any available units?
652 Dayton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 652 Dayton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
652 Dayton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Dayton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 652 Dayton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 652 Dayton Ave offer parking?
No, 652 Dayton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 652 Dayton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Dayton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Dayton Ave have a pool?
No, 652 Dayton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 652 Dayton Ave have accessible units?
No, 652 Dayton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Dayton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Dayton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 Dayton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 Dayton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
