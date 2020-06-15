All apartments in Indianapolis
6516 Apache Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:45 PM

6516 Apache Drive

6516 Apache Drive · (317) 793-3770
Location

6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze. It has a 2 car garage, beautiful glass closet doors, hard wood floors, a ceiling fan, and much more! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Apache Drive have any available units?
6516 Apache Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 Apache Drive have?
Some of 6516 Apache Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Apache Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Apache Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6516 Apache Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6516 Apache Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6516 Apache Drive does offer parking.
Does 6516 Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6516 Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Apache Drive have a pool?
No, 6516 Apache Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6516 Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 6516 Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6516 Apache Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
