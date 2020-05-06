Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 651 Dayton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
651 Dayton Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
651 Dayton Ave.
651 Dayton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
651 Dayton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath. $180 per week, $360 biweekly or $700 monthly. ALL UTILITIES PAID UNIT! Stove and refrigerator included. Washer dryer hookups.
SAME DAY MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!!
Text 317-478-7219
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
651 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 651 Dayton Ave. have?
Some of 651 Dayton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 651 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
651 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College