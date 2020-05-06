All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 651 Dayton Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
651 Dayton Ave.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

651 Dayton Ave.

651 Dayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

651 Dayton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath. $180 per week, $360 biweekly or $700 monthly. ALL UTILITIES PAID UNIT! Stove and refrigerator included. Washer dryer hookups.

SAME DAY MOVE IN AVAILABLE!!!

Text 317-478-7219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
651 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Dayton Ave. have?
Some of 651 Dayton Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
651 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Dayton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College