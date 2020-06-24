All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6502 Julian Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6502 Julian Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:40 AM

6502 Julian Avenue

6502 Julian Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6502 Julian Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom with lots of closet space ad walk in kitchen. Security doors bike path across st a park like setting. This apartment is close to everything including transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Julian Avenue have any available units?
6502 Julian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Julian Avenue have?
Some of 6502 Julian Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Julian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Julian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Julian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue offer parking?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have a pool?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College