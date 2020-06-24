Rent Calculator
6502 Julian Avenue
6502 Julian Avenue
6502 Julian Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom with lots of closet space ad walk in kitchen. Security doors bike path across st a park like setting. This apartment is close to everything including transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have any available units?
6502 Julian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6502 Julian Avenue have?
Some of 6502 Julian Avenue's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6502 Julian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Julian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Julian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue offer parking?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have a pool?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Julian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Julian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
