Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6501 Meadowlark
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:44 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6501 Meadowlark
6501 Meadowlark Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6501 Meadowlark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAWRENCE TWP/NORTH EAST INDY
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms, 1 Car garage.
Beautiful Stone Ranch Home!! Freshly Painted, New Laminated Floors. Nice Kitchen Cabinets. New Beautiful Bathroom Vanity! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6501 Meadowlark have any available units?
6501 Meadowlark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6501 Meadowlark currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Meadowlark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Meadowlark pet-friendly?
No, 6501 Meadowlark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6501 Meadowlark offer parking?
Yes, 6501 Meadowlark offers parking.
Does 6501 Meadowlark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 Meadowlark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Meadowlark have a pool?
No, 6501 Meadowlark does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Meadowlark have accessible units?
No, 6501 Meadowlark does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Meadowlark have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 Meadowlark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 Meadowlark have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 Meadowlark does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
