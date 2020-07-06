All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

650 Dayton Ave.

650 Dayton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

650 Dayton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Small 1 bedroom apartment all utilities paid $180/week. $350 deposit. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
650 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 650 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
650 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 650 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 650 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 650 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Dayton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 Dayton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

