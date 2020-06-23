All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

6480 Lupine Ter

6480 Lupine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6480 Lupine Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful affordable condo to call home - Property Id: 205341

This newly remodeled condo is located at 34th and High School Road in Meadowlane
New hardwood floors freshly painted and updated includes a garage and washer dryer!
The pictures speak for themselves quiet community close to shopping.You pay for gas water and electric $500 deposit and $875 a month
Sorry no section 8 we look for responsible tenants who's household income is three times the rental amount with no evictions
Bruised credit is fine!
Hurry these don't last long
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205341
Property Id 205341

(RLNE5469097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Lupine Ter have any available units?
6480 Lupine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6480 Lupine Ter have?
Some of 6480 Lupine Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 Lupine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Lupine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Lupine Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6480 Lupine Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6480 Lupine Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6480 Lupine Ter offers parking.
Does 6480 Lupine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6480 Lupine Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Lupine Ter have a pool?
No, 6480 Lupine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Lupine Ter have accessible units?
No, 6480 Lupine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Lupine Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6480 Lupine Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
