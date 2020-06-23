6480 Lupine Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful affordable condo to call home - Property Id: 205341



This newly remodeled condo is located at 34th and High School Road in Meadowlane

New hardwood floors freshly painted and updated includes a garage and washer dryer!

The pictures speak for themselves quiet community close to shopping.You pay for gas water and electric $500 deposit and $875 a month

Sorry no section 8 we look for responsible tenants who's household income is three times the rental amount with no evictions

Bruised credit is fine!

Hurry these don't last long

