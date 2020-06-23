6480 Lupine Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46224 North High School
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful affordable condo to call home - Property Id: 205341
This newly remodeled condo is located at 34th and High School Road in Meadowlane New hardwood floors freshly painted and updated includes a garage and washer dryer! The pictures speak for themselves quiet community close to shopping.You pay for gas water and electric $500 deposit and $875 a month Sorry no section 8 we look for responsible tenants who's household income is three times the rental amount with no evictions Bruised credit is fine! Hurry these don't last long Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205341 Property Id 205341
(RLNE5469097)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6480 Lupine Ter have any available units?
6480 Lupine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.