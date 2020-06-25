Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6460 Kingsley Drive
6460 Kingsley Drive
6460 Kingsley Drive
Location
6460 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE JULY 19TH! THIS IS IT!!! BROAD RIPPLE HOME ONE HALF BLOCK FROM THE PARK! TOTALLY UPDATED INCLUDING LIV. RM!FAM RM! BASEMENT REC RM! DECK OFF FAM RM! UPSTAIRS IS ONE BIG RETREAT!! MUST SEE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6460 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
6460 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6460 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 6460 Kingsley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6460 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Kingsley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6460 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
No, 6460 Kingsley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6460 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6460 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 6460 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6460 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6460 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6460 Kingsley Drive has units with dishwashers.
