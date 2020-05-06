Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
646 N Livingston
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM
646 N Livingston
646 North Livingston Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
646 North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled and ready to be your new home. This west side beauty won't last long. Call today for your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 646 N Livingston have any available units?
646 N Livingston doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 646 N Livingston have?
Some of 646 N Livingston's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 646 N Livingston currently offering any rent specials?
646 N Livingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 N Livingston pet-friendly?
No, 646 N Livingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 646 N Livingston offer parking?
No, 646 N Livingston does not offer parking.
Does 646 N Livingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 N Livingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 N Livingston have a pool?
No, 646 N Livingston does not have a pool.
Does 646 N Livingston have accessible units?
No, 646 N Livingston does not have accessible units.
Does 646 N Livingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 N Livingston does not have units with dishwashers.
