Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

646 N Livingston

646 North Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

646 North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled and ready to be your new home. This west side beauty won't last long. Call today for your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 N Livingston have any available units?
646 N Livingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 N Livingston have?
Some of 646 N Livingston's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 N Livingston currently offering any rent specials?
646 N Livingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 N Livingston pet-friendly?
No, 646 N Livingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 646 N Livingston offer parking?
No, 646 N Livingston does not offer parking.
Does 646 N Livingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 N Livingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 N Livingston have a pool?
No, 646 N Livingston does not have a pool.
Does 646 N Livingston have accessible units?
No, 646 N Livingston does not have accessible units.
Does 646 N Livingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 N Livingston does not have units with dishwashers.
