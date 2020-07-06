All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:14 PM

646 Dayton Ave.

646 Dayton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

646 Dayton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 of double ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Call today for a showing!

$50 application fee. No evictions within the last 3 years. No felonies.

*also available for $190/week, $380 biweekly or $750/month*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 Dayton Ave. have any available units?
646 Dayton Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 646 Dayton Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
646 Dayton Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 Dayton Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 646 Dayton Ave. offer parking?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 646 Dayton Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 Dayton Ave. have a pool?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 646 Dayton Ave. have accessible units?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 646 Dayton Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 646 Dayton Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 646 Dayton Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

