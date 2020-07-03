All apartments in Indianapolis
6452 Decatur Commons
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:34 PM

6452 Decatur Commons

6452 Decatur Commons · No Longer Available
Location

6452 Decatur Commons, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6452 Decatur Commons have any available units?
6452 Decatur Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6452 Decatur Commons have?
Some of 6452 Decatur Commons's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6452 Decatur Commons currently offering any rent specials?
6452 Decatur Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6452 Decatur Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, 6452 Decatur Commons is pet friendly.
Does 6452 Decatur Commons offer parking?
Yes, 6452 Decatur Commons offers parking.
Does 6452 Decatur Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6452 Decatur Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6452 Decatur Commons have a pool?
No, 6452 Decatur Commons does not have a pool.
Does 6452 Decatur Commons have accessible units?
No, 6452 Decatur Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 6452 Decatur Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 6452 Decatur Commons does not have units with dishwashers.

