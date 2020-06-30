All apartments in Indianapolis
644 North Luett Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 11:14 PM

644 North Luett Avenue

644 North Luett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

644 North Luett Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1214348

A coveted rental home near Westside! Your next home includes:

Freshly painted two bedroom with high vaulted ceilings! Plenty of space! Appliances will be installed prior to a new resident moving in!

Housing Voucher Accepted!

This homes is secured with a live security alarm, please ONLY access the home through the front door. *DO NOT OPEN ANY OF THE WINDOWS, SIDE DOORS OR BACK DOORS*

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Carpet,Walk-in closets,Large backyard,Dogs ok,Cats ok,*Housing Choice Vouchers Accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 North Luett Avenue have any available units?
644 North Luett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 644 North Luett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
644 North Luett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 North Luett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 North Luett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 644 North Luett Avenue offer parking?
No, 644 North Luett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 644 North Luett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 North Luett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 North Luett Avenue have a pool?
No, 644 North Luett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 644 North Luett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 644 North Luett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 644 North Luett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 North Luett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 North Luett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 North Luett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

