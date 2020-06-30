Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
644 Dayton Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
644 Dayton Ave
644 Dayton Ave
No Longer Available
644 Dayton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
all utils included
2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex with all utilities paid
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 644 Dayton Ave have any available units?
644 Dayton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 644 Dayton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
644 Dayton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Dayton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 644 Dayton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 644 Dayton Ave offer parking?
No, 644 Dayton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 644 Dayton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Dayton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Dayton Ave have a pool?
No, 644 Dayton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 644 Dayton Ave have accessible units?
No, 644 Dayton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Dayton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Dayton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Dayton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Dayton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
