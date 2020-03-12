All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

6425 Cradle River Dr

6425 Cradle River Drive · (317) 316-3410
Location

6425 Cradle River Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6425 Cradle River Dr · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
DECATUR: Mann Rd & W Mills Rd
Single family home has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, loft .

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up, fireplace and cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered porch and a screen door on front door

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required or 24 month lease optional with no rent increases
Pets Okay … See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below. 

Utilities:
Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE4461232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

