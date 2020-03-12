6425 Cradle River Dr

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
DECATUR: Mann Rd & W Mills Rd
Single family home has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, loft .
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up, fireplace and cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, covered porch and a screen door on front door
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required or 24 month lease optional with no rent increases
Pets Okay … See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: ALL ELECTRIC
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE4461232)