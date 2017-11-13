All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6420 Apollo Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6420 Apollo Way
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

6420 Apollo Way

6420 Apollo Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6420 Apollo Way, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move-in by 7/31/2019 and receive $500 off August 2019 rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Apollo Way have any available units?
6420 Apollo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6420 Apollo Way currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Apollo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Apollo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6420 Apollo Way is pet friendly.
Does 6420 Apollo Way offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Apollo Way offers parking.
Does 6420 Apollo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Apollo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Apollo Way have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Apollo Way has a pool.
Does 6420 Apollo Way have accessible units?
No, 6420 Apollo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Apollo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6420 Apollo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 Apollo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 Apollo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College