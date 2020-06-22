6412 West Ray Street

Amenities
Cute, stone 4 bedroom ranch home with 2 full baths. Eat in kitchen opens up to shaded back porch overlooking half acre lot with mature trees, detached 2 car garage, and shed. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. New blinds and fresh paint throughout. 2 minutes to 465 and conveniences along 40.
Monthly rent based on 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
FRAUD ALERT: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.