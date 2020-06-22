All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6412 West Ray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6412 West Ray Street
Last updated April 2 2019 at 4:54 PM

6412 West Ray Street

6412 West Ray Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6412 West Ray Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute, stone 4 bedroom ranch home with 2 full baths. Eat in kitchen opens up to shaded back porch overlooking half acre lot with mature trees, detached 2 car garage, and shed. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. New blinds and fresh paint throughout. 2 minutes to 465 and conveniences along 40.

Monthly rent based on 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

FRAUD ALERT: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6412 West Ray Street have any available units?
6412 West Ray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6412 West Ray Street have?
Some of 6412 West Ray Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6412 West Ray Street currently offering any rent specials?
6412 West Ray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6412 West Ray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6412 West Ray Street is pet friendly.
Does 6412 West Ray Street offer parking?
Yes, 6412 West Ray Street offers parking.
Does 6412 West Ray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6412 West Ray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6412 West Ray Street have a pool?
No, 6412 West Ray Street does not have a pool.
Does 6412 West Ray Street have accessible units?
No, 6412 West Ray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6412 West Ray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6412 West Ray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College