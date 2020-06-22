6412 West Ray Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute, stone 4 bedroom ranch home with 2 full baths. Eat in kitchen opens up to shaded back porch overlooking half acre lot with mature trees, detached 2 car garage, and shed. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. New blinds and fresh paint throughout. 2 minutes to 465 and conveniences along 40.



Monthly rent based on 12 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

No section 8

