Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:04 AM

6405 West 15th Street

6405 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6405 West 15th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,656 sq ft home is located in Indianapolis, IN. Features include hardwood flooring, fireplace, disposal, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, plush carpeting, 1 car garage, and more! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 West 15th Street have any available units?
6405 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 West 15th Street have?
Some of 6405 West 15th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6405 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 West 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6405 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6405 West 15th Street offers parking.
Does 6405 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 6405 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6405 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 6405 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6405 West 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
