All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6402 E Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6402 E Washington St
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

6402 E Washington St

6402 East Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6402 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 E Washington St have any available units?
6402 E Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 E Washington St have?
Some of 6402 E Washington St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 E Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
6402 E Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 E Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 E Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 6402 E Washington St offer parking?
No, 6402 E Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 6402 E Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 E Washington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 E Washington St have a pool?
No, 6402 E Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 6402 E Washington St have accessible units?
No, 6402 E Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 E Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 E Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College