Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6401 E 44th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6401 E 44th Place
6401 44th Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6401 44th Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3916880)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6401 E 44th Place have any available units?
6401 E 44th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 6401 E 44th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6401 E 44th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 E 44th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6401 E 44th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6401 E 44th Place offer parking?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have a pool?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have accessible units?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
