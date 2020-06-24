All apartments in Indianapolis
6401 E 44th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6401 E 44th Place

6401 44th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

6401 44th Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

(RLNE3916880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 E 44th Place have any available units?
6401 E 44th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6401 E 44th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6401 E 44th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 E 44th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6401 E 44th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6401 E 44th Place offer parking?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have a pool?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have accessible units?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 E 44th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 E 44th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
