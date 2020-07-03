Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
640 North Oxford Street
640 North Oxford Street
640 North Oxford Street
No Longer Available
Location
640 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great investment property close to downtown in a strong redevelopment area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 North Oxford Street have any available units?
640 North Oxford Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly rent report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 640 North Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
640 North Oxford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 North Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 640 North Oxford Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 640 North Oxford Street offer parking?
Yes, 640 North Oxford Street offers parking.
Does 640 North Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 North Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 North Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 640 North Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 640 North Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 640 North Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 640 North Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 North Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 640 North Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 640 North Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
