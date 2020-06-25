Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
6389 Broadway St. #B, #A
Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:05 PM
1 of 20
6389 Broadway St. #B, #A
6389 Broadway St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Broad Ripple
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
6389 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated in 2017.
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
Washer/Dryer; Range; Microwave; Dishwasher; Vinyl Windows; Ceiling Fans: only 2 years old
Gas Fireplace, Partial Finished Basement; Wood Floors; Attached Garage!!
Fenced in Back Yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A have any available units?
6389 Broadway St. #B, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A have?
Some of 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A currently offering any rent specials?
6389 Broadway St. #B, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A pet-friendly?
No, 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A offer parking?
Yes, 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A offers parking.
Does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A have a pool?
No, 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A does not have a pool.
Does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A have accessible units?
No, 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6389 Broadway St. #B, #A has units with dishwashers.
