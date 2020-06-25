Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 638 Livingston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
638 Livingston
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
638 Livingston
638 N Livingston Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
638 N Livingston Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This lovely 2 bedroom bungalow on the West side wants to be your next home. Recently remodeled and includes a garage. Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 638 Livingston have any available units?
638 Livingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 638 Livingston have?
Some of 638 Livingston's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 638 Livingston currently offering any rent specials?
638 Livingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Livingston pet-friendly?
No, 638 Livingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 638 Livingston offer parking?
Yes, 638 Livingston offers parking.
Does 638 Livingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Livingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Livingston have a pool?
No, 638 Livingston does not have a pool.
Does 638 Livingston have accessible units?
No, 638 Livingston does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Livingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Livingston does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College