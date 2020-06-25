All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

638 Livingston

638 N Livingston Ave · No Longer Available
Location

638 N Livingston Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
This lovely 2 bedroom bungalow on the West side wants to be your next home. Recently remodeled and includes a garage. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Livingston have any available units?
638 Livingston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 638 Livingston have?
Some of 638 Livingston's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 638 Livingston currently offering any rent specials?
638 Livingston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Livingston pet-friendly?
No, 638 Livingston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 638 Livingston offer parking?
Yes, 638 Livingston offers parking.
Does 638 Livingston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Livingston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Livingston have a pool?
No, 638 Livingston does not have a pool.
Does 638 Livingston have accessible units?
No, 638 Livingston does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Livingston have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Livingston does not have units with dishwashers.
