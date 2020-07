Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this 2 bed 2 bath triplex located in Broadripple!



no showings after 11am until 3/31



Utilities are IPL/Citizens.

Pets accepted with approval.

No section 8.



Please call 317-516-0674 to schedule a showing.

Come see this 2 bed 2 bath triplex unit located in Broadripple.

Utilities are IPL and Citizens.