All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6349 Calabash Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6349 Calabash Place
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6349 Calabash Place

6349 Calabash Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6349 Calabash Place, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,594 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may in

(RLNE4996048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6349 Calabash Place have any available units?
6349 Calabash Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6349 Calabash Place have?
Some of 6349 Calabash Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6349 Calabash Place currently offering any rent specials?
6349 Calabash Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6349 Calabash Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6349 Calabash Place is pet friendly.
Does 6349 Calabash Place offer parking?
Yes, 6349 Calabash Place offers parking.
Does 6349 Calabash Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6349 Calabash Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6349 Calabash Place have a pool?
No, 6349 Calabash Place does not have a pool.
Does 6349 Calabash Place have accessible units?
No, 6349 Calabash Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6349 Calabash Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6349 Calabash Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College