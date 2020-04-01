All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6338 Perry Pines Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6338 Perry Pines Court
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:56 AM

6338 Perry Pines Court

6338 Perry Pines Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6338 Perry Pines Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6338 Perry Pines Court have any available units?
6338 Perry Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6338 Perry Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
6338 Perry Pines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6338 Perry Pines Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6338 Perry Pines Court is pet friendly.
Does 6338 Perry Pines Court offer parking?
Yes, 6338 Perry Pines Court offers parking.
Does 6338 Perry Pines Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6338 Perry Pines Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6338 Perry Pines Court have a pool?
Yes, 6338 Perry Pines Court has a pool.
Does 6338 Perry Pines Court have accessible units?
No, 6338 Perry Pines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6338 Perry Pines Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6338 Perry Pines Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6338 Perry Pines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6338 Perry Pines Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College