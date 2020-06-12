Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
6335 LATONA CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6335 LATONA CT
6335 Latona Court
·
No Longer Available
6335 Latona Court, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Pike Twp - 3 bedroom - Three bedroom, two bath in Pike Township. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher provided.
(RLNE4559741)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6335 LATONA CT have any available units?
6335 LATONA CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6335 LATONA CT have?
Some of 6335 LATONA CT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6335 LATONA CT currently offering any rent specials?
6335 LATONA CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6335 LATONA CT pet-friendly?
No, 6335 LATONA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 6335 LATONA CT offer parking?
No, 6335 LATONA CT does not offer parking.
Does 6335 LATONA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6335 LATONA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6335 LATONA CT have a pool?
No, 6335 LATONA CT does not have a pool.
Does 6335 LATONA CT have accessible units?
No, 6335 LATONA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6335 LATONA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6335 LATONA CT has units with dishwashers.
