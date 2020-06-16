6304 Rene Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is located in Decatur Township off Old Mill and Epperson and provides easy access to schools, interstates and the Airport. This home features a spacious living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, an updated bathroom and lots of closet space. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable! **Most of Garage has been converted into living space in the house. There is no garage parking, but there is still a little storage space inside the actual garage.** Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



