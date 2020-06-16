All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

6304 Rene Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Decatur Township off Old Mill and Epperson and provides easy access to schools, interstates and the Airport. This home features a spacious living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, an updated bathroom and lots of closet space. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard with covered patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable! **Most of Garage has been converted into living space in the house. There is no garage parking, but there is still a little storage space inside the actual garage.** Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6304 Rene Drive have any available units?
6304 Rene Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6304 Rene Drive have?
Some of 6304 Rene Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6304 Rene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6304 Rene Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6304 Rene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6304 Rene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6304 Rene Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6304 Rene Drive does offer parking.
Does 6304 Rene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6304 Rene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6304 Rene Drive have a pool?
No, 6304 Rene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6304 Rene Drive have accessible units?
No, 6304 Rene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6304 Rene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6304 Rene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
